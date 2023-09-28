The Rotterdam Police chief says 2 people have been killed by a lone gunman who opened fire and started fires in a hospital and an apartment in the Dutch city of Rotterdam. Police say they arrested a suspect under a helipad at the Erasmus Medical Center. (Sept. 28)
Dutch police arrest man suspected of killing 2 people in shootings at university hospital and nearby apartment
