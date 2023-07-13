A ladybird, butterflies, a beetle and Queen Camilla’s dogs were all embroidered in goldwork on her dress at the coronation ceremony in May. Now, the public can see the coronation outfits worn by King Charles III and his wife up close for the first time at Buckingham Palace. (July 13) (AP video: Tristan Werkmeister)
Coronation fashion on display at Buckingham Palace
