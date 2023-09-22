After pageantry and politics in Paris, King Charles III concluded his three-day state visit to France with a trip down south to Bordeaux on Friday to focus on a more personal passion: the environment. (Sept. 22)
King Charles III concludes France state visit with trip to Bordeaux to focus on climate issues
