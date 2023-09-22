UAW strike expands
Tropical Storm Ophelia forms
Menendez indicted again
Microsoft-Activision deal
911 audio after F-35 ejection

After pageantry and politics in Paris, King Charles III concluded his three-day state visit to France with a trip down south to Bordeaux on Friday to focus on a more personal passion: the environment. (Sept. 22)
Video

King Charles III concludes France state visit with trip to Bordeaux to focus on climate issues

After pageantry and politics in Paris, King Charles III concluded his three-day state visit to France with a trip down south to Bordeaux on Friday to focus on a more personal passion: the environment. (Sept. 22)
 
Share