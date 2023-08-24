Russian President Vladimir Putin has broken his silence on the plane crash that is presumed to have killed top leaders of the Wagner mercenary group, expressing condolences for those who were aboard the jet. (Aug. 24)
Putin breaks silence on plane crash that presumably killed Wagner leaders
