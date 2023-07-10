Russia’s Defense Ministry has released a video of the country’s military chief. The video made public on Monday is the first time Gen. Valery Gerasimov has been shown since the leader of a mercenary army sought his dismissal during a brief rebellion last month. (July 10)
Russian general targeted in mutiny surfaces in video
