Russian authorities are holding local elections in occupied parts of Ukraine in an effort to tighten their grip on territories Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control. Kyiv and the West are calling the elections illegal (Sept. 8)
Russia holds elections in occupied Ukrainian regions
