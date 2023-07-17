Russia has halted a breakthrough wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed people into poverty. (July 17)
UN: As grain deal ends, millions will “pay the price”
