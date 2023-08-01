Russian authorities early Tuesday accused Kyiv of another attack on Moscow and its surroundings with drones, one of which hit a building in the capital that was damaged by a drone just days ago in a similar attack early Sunday. (August 1)
Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Moscow
