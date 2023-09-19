President Joe Biden made his case before the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that the world must remain united in defending Ukraine against Russian aggression, warning that no nation can be secure if “we allow Ukraine to be carved up” as he tries to rally support for Kyiv’s effort to repel a nearly 19-month-old Russian invasion that has no end in sight. (Sept.19)
Biden at United Nations: Do not let Ukraine ‘be carved up’ by Russia
