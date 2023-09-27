Ukrainian soldiers, family and mourners gathered in Shostka, a small city in northeastern Ukraine for the funeral of Andrii Grinchenko, a soldier who fought in battle for Andriivka, near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. (AP Video/Vasilisa Stepanenko)
Hundreds take part in funeral of Ukrainian soldier who fought in the battle for Andriivka
