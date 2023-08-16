Ukrainian forces of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade fired at Russian positions on Tuesday. Ukrainian military officials said Russia had escalated battles in the Lyman area last month and artillery units have been deployed round the clock to repel Moscow’s advance. (AP video by Vasilisa Stepanenko)
Ukrainian forces fire at Russian positions as Moscow steps up offensive in northeast
