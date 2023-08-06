Hundreds of thousands of veterans have received additional benefits in the last year after President Joe Biden signed legislation expanding coverage for conditions connected to burn pits, which were used to destroy trash and potentially toxic materials. (Aug. 6)
First year of PACT Act brings in record claims
Hundreds of thousands of veterans have received additional benefits in the last year after President Joe Biden signed legislation expanding coverage for conditions connected to burn pits, which were used to destroy trash and potentially toxic materials. (Aug. 6)