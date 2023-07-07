San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama said Thursday he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (Jul 6) (AP video by Ty O’Neil) (AP Produced by Javier Arciga)
Wembanyama describes Britney Spears encounter
