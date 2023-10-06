President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other political leaders celebrated the life of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Thursday at a memorial service at San Francisco City Hall. (Oct. 5)
President Biden and other political leaders praise Sen. Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco memorial
