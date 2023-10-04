Mourners from all walks of life paid their respects Wednesday to the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein in San Francisco City Hall, where she launched a pioneering political career and spent a decade as the city’s first female mayor. (Oct. 4) (AP Video/Terry Chea)
Mourners pay respects to Sen. Dianne Feinstein at San Francisco City Hall
