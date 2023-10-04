AP Top Stories October 4 P

Here’s the latest for Wednesday, Oct. 4th: Trump lawyers go after accountant in fraud case; House paralyzed as divided Republicans search for new leader; Mourners pay respects to Dianne Feinstein; New Madrid exhibit pairs Picasso with past greats.
