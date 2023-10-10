Israel-Hamas war
A car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on Monday, coming to a stop in the lobby and creating a chaotic scene that ended with police shooting the driver, who later died at the hospital, officials said. (Oct. 10)
San Francisco police: Driver killed after Chinese Consulate crash

