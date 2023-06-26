Thousands of effusive marchers danced to club music in New York City streets Sunday as bubbles and confetti rained down, and fellow revelers from Toronto to San Francisco cheered through Pride Month’s grand crescendo. (AP video shot by Ted Shaffrey and Haven Daley) (June 25)
LGBTQ+ parades party from coast to coast
Thousands of effusive marchers danced to club music in New York City streets Sunday as bubbles and confetti rained down, and fellow revelers from Toronto to San Francisco cheered through Pride Month’s grand crescendo. (AP video shot by Ted Shaffrey and Haven Daley) (June 25)