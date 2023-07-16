Major retailers are closing stores and abandoning downtown San Francisco as the city struggles to bring back shoppers, workers and tourists after the pandemic. City leaders and experts see an opportunity to re-imagine downtown. (July 16) (AP Video/Terry Chea)
Retailers abandon ailing downtown San Francisco
