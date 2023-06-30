Workers battled the blazing sun as hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims walked to perform their Hajj. Dressed in lime-green jumpsuits, the workers held out matching plastic bags to collect pilgrim’s empty water bottles. (27 June 2023/29 June 2023) (AP video: Lujain Jo)
Little relief from heat for those working at the Hajj
