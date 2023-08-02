Pope Francis met with survivors of clergy sexual abuse in Portugal on Wednesday and blasted members of the country’s Catholic hierarchy for their response to the long-ignored scandal, which he said had marred the Catholic Church and helped drive the faithful away. (August 2)
Pope Francis blasts ‘scandal’ of clergy sex abuse in Portugal
