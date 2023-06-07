As politicians and activists push for limits on discussions of race, gender and sexuality, some students say the measures targeting aspects of their identity have made them less welcome in American schools. (June 7) (AP Video: Noreen Nasir)
Marginalized kids say safe spaces are shrinking
