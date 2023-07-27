A teenager who killed four fellow students at a Michigan high school in 2021 wrote about his plans in a handwritten journal, detailing how he would target his victims and make himself famous, according to evidence offered in court (July 27)(AP video: Mike Householder)
Judge sees dark writings of Michigan high school shooter who could get life in prison
