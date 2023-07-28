A teenager testified in a Michigan courtroom about how she helped save a girl who was severely wounded during the Oxford High shooting in 2021, saying she applied pressure to stop the bleeding and prayed with her (July 28)(AP video: Mike Householder)
Michigan teenager says she prayed while saving girl in Oxford High School shooting
