Director Sophie Barthes is creating a world where babies are born in artificial pods, and technology trumps nature in her new sci-fi satire, “The Pod Generation.” The futuristic film stars Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor and tells the story of a young couple who bring their first born into the world via a detachable, artificial womb. (29 August)
Director Sophie Barthes on creating a futuristic world in new sci-fi satire
