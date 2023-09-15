A city watchdog agency is investigating after a body-worn camera captured one Seattle Police Department union leader joking with another following the death of a woman who was struck and killed by a police cruiser as she was crossing a street. (Sept. 15)
Outrage mounts over Seattle police bodycam showing cop joking after pedestrian is killed
