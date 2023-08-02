Authorities say a man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. (Aug. 2)
Kidnapped woman escapes from cinderblock cell in Oregon
