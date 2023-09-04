AP Top Stories September 4 A

Here’s the latest for Monday September 4th: Tens of thousands stranded at Burning Man after storm; Zelenskyy replacing defense minister; Four deaths investigated in Seattle; Four crew members from International Space Station return to Earth. (AP Video Production: Rod Jussim)
