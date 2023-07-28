In the seaside Senegalese town of Saint-Louis, officials and residents say bodies of migrants from capsized boats attempting the dangerous trip from West Africa to Spain are buried in unmarked beach graves. (AP video shot by Sam Mednick and Yesica Fisch) (July 28).
Perilous migrant crossings from Senegal on the rise
