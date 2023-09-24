Here’s the latest for Saturday, Sept. 23: Russian FM Lavrov slams West, barely mentions Ukraine in UN speech; Pope blames weapons industry for Russia-Ukraine; Coastal North Carolina hit by Tropical Storm Ophelia; El Greco paintings on show in Rome
AP Top Stories Sept. 23 P
Here’s the latest for Saturday, Sept. 23: Russian FM Lavrov slams West, barely mentions Ukraine in UN speech; Pope blames weapons industry for Russia-Ukraine; Coastal North Carolina hit by Tropical Storm Ophelia; El Greco paintings on show in Rome