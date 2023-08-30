“Breaking Bad” stars reunite on picket line to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors; Johnny & Associates founder Kitagawa sexually assaulted hundreds of teens, investigation finds; Rapper 50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert due to extreme heat that has plagued the region. (Aug. 30)
ShowBiz Minute: Cranston, Kitagawa, 50 Cent
“Breaking Bad” stars reunite on picket line to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors; Johnny & Associates founder Kitagawa sexually assaulted hundreds of teens, investigation finds; Rapper 50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert due to extreme heat that has plagued the region. (Aug. 30)