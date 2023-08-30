Hurricane Idalia latest
Rare blue supermoon
Gabon coup attempt
3M earplugs lawsuit
Venus Williams crashes out

“Breaking Bad” stars reunite on picket line to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors; Johnny & Associates founder Kitagawa sexually assaulted hundreds of teens, investigation finds; Rapper 50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert due to extreme heat that has plagued the region. (Aug. 30)

Video

ShowBiz Minute: Cranston, Kitagawa, 50 Cent

“Breaking Bad” stars reunite on picket line to call for studios to resume negotiations with actors; Johnny & Associates founder Kitagawa sexually assaulted hundreds of teens, investigation finds; Rapper 50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert due to extreme heat that has plagued the region. (Aug. 30)
 
Share