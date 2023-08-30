A judge has ruled that former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is not competent to stand trial. The judge dismissed the case accusing the 93-year-old of sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Massachusetts decades ago. (Aug. 30)
Ex-Catholic cardinal Theodore McCarrick not fit for sex abuse trial, says judge
