A judge has ruled that former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is not competent to stand trial. The judge dismissed the case accusing the 93-year-old of sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Massachusetts decades ago. (Aug. 30)

Ex-Catholic cardinal Theodore McCarrick not fit for sex abuse trial, says judge

