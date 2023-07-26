The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department offered to resign his position hours before shooting himself, the city’s mayor said Wednesday. State officials are investigating events leading up to him shooting himself. (Jul 26)
Police chief offered to resign before shooting himself
The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department offered to resign his position hours before shooting himself, the city’s mayor said Wednesday. State officials are investigating events leading up to him shooting himself. (Jul 26)