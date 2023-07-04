One year after a shooter terrorized July Fourth paradegoers in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, community members gathered Tuesday to honor the seven people who were killed, commemorate the day and reclaim the space to move forward. (July 4) (Production: Vanessa A. Alvarez)
Highland Park marks 1 year after July 4 shooting
