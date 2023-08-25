The retired police sergeant who opened fire in a popular Southern California biker bar during a lively evening had traveled from Ohio to confront his estranged wife, shooting her in the face before turning his gun on the crowd, authorities said. (Aug 24) (AP Video by Eugene Garcia/Production by Ao Gao)
Sheriff: Retired cop killed 3 in biker bar in California
The retired police sergeant who opened fire in a popular Southern California biker bar during a lively evening had traveled from Ohio to confront his estranged wife, shooting her in the face before turning his gun on the crowd, authorities said. (Aug 24) (AP Video by Eugene Garcia/Production by Ao Gao)