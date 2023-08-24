Three people were killed in a shooting Wednesday at a Southern California biker bar and the shooter also died, Orange County Sheriff’s officials said. Six more people were transported to hospitals, five of them with gunshot wounds. (Aug. 24)
4 dead in biker bar shooting, California authorities say
