The suspect in a shooting that killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub last fall has pleaded guilty in the attack. The plea spares victim’s families and survivors a long and potentially painful trial. (June 23) (AP video: Carrie Antlfinger)
Gay nightclub shooting suspect pleads guilty
The suspect in a shooting that killed five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub last fall has pleaded guilty in the attack. The plea spares victim’s families and survivors a long and potentially painful trial. (June 23) (AP video: Carrie Antlfinger)