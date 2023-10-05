Frank James, the man who wounded 10 people in a rush-hour subway shooting in New York City last year has been sentenced to life in prison. James pleaded guilty to terrorism charges earlier this year for the April 2022 mass shooting. (Oct 5) (AP Video: Ayesha Mir)
NYC subway shooter sentenced to life in prison
