The Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist 2019 attack at a Walmart has returned to federal court for sentencing. Patrick Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Jul 5)
El Paso shooter in court for sentencing
The Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist 2019 attack at a Walmart has returned to federal court for sentencing. Patrick Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Jul 5)