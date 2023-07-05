Sisters of one of victims in a mass shooting in Philadelphia spoke about their anger and sorrow on the death of their brother after a man killed five and left four others wounded in a fatal shooting in Philadelphia. (July 5)
Families of Philadelphia mass shooting victim speak
Sisters of one of victims in a mass shooting in Philadelphia spoke about their anger and sorrow on the death of their brother after a man killed five and left four others wounded in a fatal shooting in Philadelphia. (July 5)