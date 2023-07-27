Tributes paid to Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer-songwriter, who has died at 56; Michael Jackson’s employees were not legally obligated to prevent sex abuse, lawyer argues in court; Judge allows Prince Harry’s snooping lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial. (July 27)
ShowBiz Minute: Sinéad O’Connor, Michael Jackson, Prince Harry
Tributes paid to Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer-songwriter, who has died at 56; Michael Jackson’s employees were not legally obligated to prevent sex abuse, lawyer argues in court; Judge allows Prince Harry’s snooping lawsuit against the publisher of The Sun tabloid to go to trial. (July 27)