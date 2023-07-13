Created twenty years ago, the Homeless World Cup is being held this week in the U.S. for the first time. Players from around the world who are experiencing homelessness or have recently been homeless take part in the street-style soccer tournament. (July 13) (AP video by Haven Daley)
Homeless World Cup international soccer tournament kicks off in the U.S for the first time
