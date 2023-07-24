Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. (July 24) (AP Video: Haven Daley, David R. Martin)
Musk replaces Twitter’s iconic bird logo
Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. (July 24) (AP Video: Haven Daley, David R. Martin)