Millions of people have quickly signed up to Meta’s new app, Threads, as it aims to compete with Twitter — a sign that users are looking for an alternative to the social media platform that has undergone a series of changes since Elon Musk acquired it. (July 6)
Meta launches Threads as rival to Twitter
