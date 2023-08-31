South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the site of a Johannesburg fire Thursday that killed at least 74 people earlier in the day. The nighttime fire ripped through a five-story building that had been used by homeless people and squatters. (Aug. 31)
South Africa’s Ramaphosa visits site of devastating building fire in Johannesburg
