Maui fires latest
MLB and Wander Franco
Russia-Ukraine war
Pennsylvania explosion
What to stream this week

South Africa’s official unemployment rate of 33% is the highest in the world, outstripping those of Gaza and the West Bank, Djibouti and Kosovo. A United Nations report delivered to the South African government last month described the situation as a “ticking time bomb”. (Aug 14.) (AP Video/Sebabatso Mosamo)

Video

Warnings about South Africa’s unemployment rate, with anger rising and millions jobless

South Africa’s official unemployment rate of 33% is the highest in the world, outstripping those of Gaza and the West Bank, Djibouti and Kosovo. A United Nations report delivered to the South African government last month described the situation as a “ticking time bomb”. (Aug 14.) (AP Video/Sebabatso Mosamo)
 
Share