South Africa’s official unemployment rate of 33% is the highest in the world, outstripping those of Gaza and the West Bank, Djibouti and Kosovo. A United Nations report delivered to the South African government last month described the situation as a “ticking time bomb”. (Aug 14.) (AP Video/Sebabatso Mosamo)
Warnings about South Africa’s unemployment rate, with anger rising and millions jobless
