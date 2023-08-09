Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is a former governor of South Carolina, as well as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations appointed by former President Donald Trump, who she will be running against in the 2024 election. (Aug. 9)
2024 Presidential candidate profile: Nikki Haley
