The Supreme Court seems likely to preserve the Republican hold on a South Carolina congressional district against a claim that it treats Black voters unfairly. The outcome could shape the fight for partisan control of the House of Representatives. (Oct. 11)
Supreme Court signals support for Republican-leaning South Carolina congressional district
