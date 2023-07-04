A man has been charged with murder in the killings of his sister-in-law and daughter after South Carolina authorities found six people dead while responding to reports of a house fire and stabbings, officials said at a press conference Monday. (July 4)
Six dead in house fire; man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder in the killings of his sister-in-law and daughter after South Carolina authorities found six people dead while responding to reports of a house fire and stabbings, officials said at a press conference Monday. (July 4)