With an eye toward 2024, President Joe Biden visited South Carolina on Thursday to make the argument that even Republican-led states are gaining factory jobs under economic measures he pushed through Congress despite stiff GOP opposition. (July 6)
Biden touts ‘Bidenomics’ in deep-red South Carolina
With an eye toward 2024, President Joe Biden visited South Carolina on Thursday to make the argument that even Republican-led states are gaining factory jobs under economic measures he pushed through Congress despite stiff GOP opposition. (July 6)